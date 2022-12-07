A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reunites With Kodak Black For 'Drowning' Sequel

"We was really pushin' Ps and crackin' cars, but I couldn't say that in songs," Artist raps. "They gon' try to make a case out of what I say no matter if it was true or false/All of my n***as got baptized to the streets, catch a body and talk to God/My role model brought my head up at thirteen, 50 Cent taught me how to rob."



"Water (Drowning Pt. 2)" is set to appear on A Boogie's upcoming album Me vs. Myself. Earlier this week, the rapper revealed the full tracklist for his fourth studio album. In addition to Kodak, A Boogie also recruited Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Don Q, and H.E.R. to appear on the 22-track project. Artist had planned to release the album over a month ago on November 4. However, once Drake and 21 Savage announced their joint album Her Loss was dropping on the same day, he decided to push it back.



“Sorry but Album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that #HOODIESZN,” he wrote in his Instagram Story.



Me vs. Myself drops on December 9. Check out A Boogie and Kodak's new collaboration below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE