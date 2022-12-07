A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reunites With Kodak Black For 'Drowning' Sequel
By Tony M. Centeno
December 7, 2022
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is preparing to release his new album this week. Before it arrives, he celebrated his 27th birthday by dropping a fresh collaboration with his friend Kodak Black.
On Tuesday, December 6, The Bronx native delivered his new song "Water (Drowning Pt. 2)." The song serves as the sequel to his smash hit "Drowning" featuring Kodak, which appeared on his 2017 album The Bigger Artist. In part two, Artist and 'Yak evolve their flows and describe how they've saved themselves from drowning. They also reflect on their respective journeys in the music industry.
"We was really pushin' Ps and crackin' cars, but I couldn't say that in songs," Artist raps. "They gon' try to make a case out of what I say no matter if it was true or false/All of my n***as got baptized to the streets, catch a body and talk to God/My role model brought my head up at thirteen, 50 Cent taught me how to rob."
"Water (Drowning Pt. 2)" is set to appear on A Boogie's upcoming album Me vs. Myself. Earlier this week, the rapper revealed the full tracklist for his fourth studio album. In addition to Kodak, A Boogie also recruited Roddy Ricch, Tory Lanez, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Don Q, and H.E.R. to appear on the 22-track project. Artist had planned to release the album over a month ago on November 4. However, once Drake and 21 Savage announced their joint album Her Loss was dropping on the same day, he decided to push it back.
“Sorry but Album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that #HOODIESZN,” he wrote in his Instagram Story.
Me vs. Myself drops on December 9. Check out A Boogie and Kodak's new collaboration below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE