Aaron Judge Makes Free Agency Decision: Report

By Jason Hall

December 7, 2022

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game Five
Photo: Getty Images

Aaron Judge is reportedly staying with the New York Yankees.

The reigning American League MVP has agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday (December 7).

Judge, 30, gave the Yankees a deadline to reach an extension prior to the 2022 season, which saw him hit an American League record 62 home runs and league-leading 131 RBIs, as well as hit for a .311 average, prior to hitting free agency the following offseason.

The California native's reported decision comes hours after reports that the San Francisco Giants exceeding $300 million.

"Aaron Judge flew into San Diego at the last minute to decide among three teams: the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres," ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. "The Yankees bumped their offer to nine years and $360 million, and in the end, Judge decided he wanted to remain a Yankee."

Judge's decision to rejoin the Yankees was first reported by MLB Network and terms of the deal were initially reported by the Athletic.

The 30-year-old slugger was named the American League MVP last month after receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes for a total score of 410 voting points, defeating 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels -- who received two first-place votes and 280 points -- and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who had 232 points.

