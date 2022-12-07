Ab-Soul Taps Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More For 'Herbert' Album

Ab-Soul is gearing up to release his fifth studio album. After debuting his new song "Gang'nem" a couple of weeks ago, the TDE rapper continues to reveal more details about his new LP.



On Wednesday, December 7, Ab-Soul revealed the official album cover for Herbert along with its 18-song tracklist. Soulo's first studio album in six years will come complete with fresh collaborations Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$, SiR, Punch and more. The project will also contain collaborations with previously released singles like "Hollandaise," "Moonshooter" and "Do Better" featuring Zacari. In a Instagram post, he shared a teaser for a new music video in support of the album.

