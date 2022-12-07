Babyface Ray Says He Learned About The Art Of Touring From Jack Harlow

By Tony M. Centeno

December 7, 2022

Babyface Ray & Jack Harlow
Photo: Getty Images

Despite spending the past 10 years grinding as an artist, Babyface Ray didn't totally master the art of touring until he hit the road with Jack Harlow.

In an exclusive clip iHeartRadio is debuting today, December 7, the 31-year-old rapper opens up to esteemed rap journalists Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller about his previous work with the Generation Now artist during his upcoming appearance on the Rap Radar Podcast. Elliott and B. Dot begin the conversation by asking why the Ray put Harlow on the remix to his smash hit "Paperwork Party." From there, he explains how they started working together.

"I had done some music with EST Gee where I put him on 'Pink 10s' previously and he hit me about it like 'Bro that song crazy," Ray said. 'I'm like 'Let's work' and he was like, 'for sure.' I sent him the record and then we put it out again."

"[Harlow] actually put me on his tour, which was my first tour," he continued. "I went on tour with Jack Harlow first, and it was a great learning experience because I didn't know how a tour worked. I didn't know about TV tracks, I didn't know about none of that."

Babyface Ray jumped on Jack Harlow's Crème de la Crème Tour last year with Mavi months after he released his EP Unf*ckwitable. He explained that the "First Class" rapper used to bring him out during his set with a TV track on. Unfortunately, Ray wasn't familiar with that and stumbled his words during the performance because of it.

"I had him pull me off his set just to get my stuff together," Ray said. "So I learned a lot on tour with him just stage presence, production, things of that nature."

You can check out Babyface Ray's full interview on the Rap Radar Podcast when it drops via Interval Presents on December 8. For now, check out the first clip above and see more images from their discussion below.

Rap Radar featuring Babyface Ray
Photo: Courtesy of Interval Presents
Babyface Ray
Photo: Courtesy of Interval Presents
Elliott Wilson, Babyface Ray and Brian 'B. Dot' Miller
Photo: Courtesy of Interval Presents
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.