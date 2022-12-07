Big Name College Football Coach Returning To Alma Mater: Report

The University of Louisville is reportedly "finalizing" a deal to name former quarterback Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday (December 7).

Brohm, who played for the Cardinals from 1989-93, spent the past six seasons as Purdue's head coach, which included winning the Big Ten West Division title in 2022.

"Jeff Brohm and @LouisvilleFB are in the process of finalizing a deal to bring Brohm back to his alma mater as head coach, sources tell ESPN," Low tweeted. "The deal would be for six years in the $35 million range."