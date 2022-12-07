Big Name College Football Coach Returning To Alma Mater: Report
By Jason Hall
December 7, 2022
The University of Louisville is reportedly "finalizing" a deal to name former quarterback Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, sources with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday (December 7).
Brohm, who played for the Cardinals from 1989-93, spent the past six seasons as Purdue's head coach, which included winning the Big Ten West Division title in 2022.
"Jeff Brohm and @LouisvilleFB are in the process of finalizing a deal to bring Brohm back to his alma mater as head coach, sources tell ESPN," Low tweeted. "The deal would be for six years in the $35 million range."
The 57-year-old currently owns a 66-44 career record as a collegiate head coach, which includes a 36-34 (25-25 Big Ten) record at Purdue and a 30-10 (19-5 Conference USA) record in three seasons (2014-16), which included winning two Conference USA titles during his final two seasons in Bowling Green.
Brohm, who played in both the NFL and XFL, began his coaching career with the Louisville Fire of the arena football league in 2002 before joining Bobby Petrino's staff at the University of Louisville as a quarterbacks coach in 2003.
The Louisville native was promoted to assistant head coach and passing game coordinator in 2007 and elevated to offensive coordinator in 2008.
Brohm also worked as a quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic in 2009 and Illinois from 2010-11, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UAB in 2012 and assistant coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky in 2013, before taking over as the Hilltoppers' head coach the following season.