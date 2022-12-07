Bun B & Statik Selektah To Record New Album During Livestream
By Tony M. Centeno
December 7, 2022
Bun B and Statik Selektah have proved that their great chemistry in the studio is undeniable. Now they want the entire world to see them at work.
On Tuesday, December 6, the UGK rapper and the revered producer announced their plans to livestream their studio sessions for their upcoming album TrillStatik 2. Bun and Statik will lock themselves into a studio in New York City and stream their session live on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. In a video they posted, Statik facetimes Bun to talk about the project, which could become a double album.
"You get to peep the beats?" Statik asked Bun.
“I ain’t saying we gotta do a double album but we probably gotta pick enough beats for one,” Bun replied.
Their first joint album TrillStatik dropped back in 2019. They made the project during a livestream that last over 11 hours. A day later, they revealed the official tracklist featuring Method Man, Grafh, Fat Joe, Smoke DZA, Westside Gunn, Termanology, Uncle Murda, Big K.R.I.T., Talib Kweli and more. Three days after the livestream, Bun and Statik released the original 10-track album on select streaming services before dropping the deluxe version everywhere.
While their process may be the same, it sounds like they've got bigger plans for their next installment. Following the 12-hour studio session, Bun and Statik plan to release the album on December 9. Depending on what goes down over the next day or so, we could be receiving a double-album from the duo. TrillStatik 2 is the second collaborative effort Bun B has announced this year. Back in March, Bun teamed up with Cory Mo for their project Mo Trill.
You can tune into Bun B and Statik Selektah's livestream exclusively on Twitch beginning at 2 p.m. today.