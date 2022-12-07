Bun B & Statik Selektah To Record New Album During Livestream

“I ain’t saying we gotta do a double album but we probably gotta pick enough beats for one,” Bun replied.



Their first joint album TrillStatik dropped back in 2019. They made the project during a livestream that last over 11 hours. A day later, they revealed the official tracklist featuring Method Man, Grafh, Fat Joe, Smoke DZA, Westside Gunn, Termanology, Uncle Murda, Big K.R.I.T., Talib Kweli and more. Three days after the livestream, Bun and Statik released the original 10-track album on select streaming services before dropping the deluxe version everywhere.



While their process may be the same, it sounds like they've got bigger plans for their next installment. Following the 12-hour studio session, Bun and Statik plan to release the album on December 9. Depending on what goes down over the next day or so, we could be receiving a double-album from the duo. TrillStatik 2 is the second collaborative effort Bun B has announced this year. Back in March, Bun teamed up with Cory Mo for their project Mo Trill.



You can tune into Bun B and Statik Selektah's livestream exclusively on Twitch beginning at 2 p.m. today.