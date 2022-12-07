Dog Found In Passenger's Carry-On After Going Through X-Ray Machine

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding passengers about the proper procedures for traveling with a pet. The agency shared a photo on Twitter of a dog that was found inside a passenger's carry-on bag after it went through the x-ray machine at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin.

"A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," the TSA wrote on Twitter.

TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle told USA Today that the dog was fine after getting sent through the x-ray machine.

"After (the dog) was discovered by the X-ray operator, the officer explained the proper process to the passenger and confirmed she had disclosed she was traveling with the pet to the airline," Mayle said. "After her bags were cleared, she proceeded to her gate."

The TSA says that passengers with small pets must remove them from their carriers once they reach the checkpoint and put them on a leash. Then, the pets can walk or be carried through the metal detector.

The agency also shared a video showing the proper way to bring your pets through the security checkpoint.