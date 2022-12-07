Dozens Arrested For Plotting To Overthrow German Government

Authorities in Germany conducted the largest counterterrorism operation in the country's history, arresting 25 people who were allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

Over 3,000 police officers conducted 130 raids across the country, targeting followers of the Reichsbürger, or Reich Citizens, movement.

Officials said the group was plotting an armed attack on the German Parliament building and intended to install a new government with a man identified as Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss as the new leader. He reportedly tried to make contact with Russian officials to discuss the coup attempt but did not receive a response.

"The accused are united by a deep rejection of state institutions and the free democratic basic order of the Federal Republic of Germany, which over time has led to their decision to participate in their violent elimination and to engage in concrete preparatory actions for this purpose," the German federal prosecutor's office said a statement.

"The members of the group follow a conglomerate of conspiracy myths consisting of narratives of the so-called Reichsbürger as well as QAnon ideology."

Officials said that more raids are planned, and they are looking into an additional 27 suspects.