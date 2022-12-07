Florida Has One Of The Most Expensive Zip Codes In America

It's no secret that the United States is home to some pricey living spaces. Several cities are known for their luxurious homes and lifestyles, from Miami and New York to just about any major city in California.

Since people are super curious about the lives of the rich, PropertyShark looked into where the wealthiest live in the country. Researchers found that the most expensive zip codes came from 10 states, including Florida.

More interestingly, one Florida zip code landed in the Top 10 most expensive ones: Miami Beach (33109)! The website was technically referring to Fisher Island, a coastal community in the area full of affluent homes. The median home sale price for this area in 2022 is $5.2 million!

"2022 reached new historic highs with 14 zips surpassing the $4 million threshold, and the five priciest going north of $5 million," writers said about the overall data.

Here are the Top 10 most expensive zip codes in America:

Atherton, California (94027) Sagaponach, New York (11962) Ross, California (94957) Miami Beach, Florida (33109) Beverly Hills, California (90210) Medina, Washington (98039) Santa Monica, California (90402) Santa Barbara, California (93108) Newport Beach, California (92661) Rancho Santa Fe, California (92067)

For more info about these zip codes' price tags, check out the full study on PropertyShark's website.