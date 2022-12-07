Iranian Patrol Boat Tried To Blind U.S. Navy Ships, Got 'Dangerously Close'

An Iranian patrol boat tried to blind two U.S. warships by shining a spotlight at their bridges, U.S. Central Command said. The expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller and the guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans were transiting the Strait of Hormuz when they were approached by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy patrol boat.

Both ships were in international waters at the time.

"The Iranian vessel attempted to blind the bridge by shining a spotlight and crossed within 150 yards of the U.S. ships – dangerously close, particularly at night," CENTCOM said in a news release.

The crews of the two ships managed to de-escalate the tense situation with audible warnings and non-lethal lasers.

"This dangerous action in international waters is indicative of Iran's destabilizing activity across the Middle East," said U.S. Central Command spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino.