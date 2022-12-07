Michigan Man Moons Judge During Court Appearance

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 7, 2022

Photo: Oakland County Jail

A Michigan man exposed his buttocks to a judge Monday (December 5) while appearing in virtual court.

35-year-old Hassan Chokr was in court for a virtual emergency bond motion hearing when he mooned Juge Regina Thomas, according to FOX 2 News. The hearing was in regards to a charge of resisting arrest in Wayne County, and the court has now revoked his bond following the incident.

Chokr was out on bond when he allegedly yelled anti semitic comments outside a West Bloomfield Temple daycare on Friday. The prosecutor also said Chokr had "posted videos and statements on Instagram where he talks about buying guns and in one of his Instagram posts the defendant says 'Your Jew tactics will only backfire on you, you have no place on this earth, Jew [expletive] Jew mother [expletives]. A storm is coming to wipe you all out of our lives.'"

That's when Chokr, who said he had pleaded the fifth, became frustrated and began yelling and pointing at the camera. Amid the outburst, the court muted his microphone. "I want the record to reflect that while the court has muted the defendant's microphone he appears to be yelling and pointing at the camera at the Oakland County Jail," Thomas said. "And now he has removed his pants to show the court his backside."

The judge also raised questions about the defendant's mental state. "You can go ahead and make a record, but he seems to be mentally ill quite frankly," Thomas said. "I don't know why anyone would think it is appropriate to pull down his pants and show the court their behind during a court proceeding."

