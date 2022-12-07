North Carolina Man Left 'Dumfounded' After Scoring $1 Million Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina was left "dumbfounded" after scoring a $1 million prize off a scratch-off lottery ticket, allowing him the chance to take a step back from his job.

Ray Flowers Jr., of New Bern, recently stopped by the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road to pick up a $10 Jumbo Bucks lottery ticket because, "something just drew me to that one," according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. That lucky ticket ultimately led to the massive prize.

"I was probably more dumbfounded than anything else," the 66-year-old Pamlico County man said. He also recalled showing his wife that lucky ticket, laughing about her reaction. "She didn't believe me. She thought it was a fake ticket."

But it was indeed a real prize that he claimed at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (December 2). Flowers had to choose between receiving his $1 million win as an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years or as a one time, lump sum payment of $600,000. In the end, he chose the latter, bringing home a grand total of $426,063 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

When asked what he plans to do with his new prize, he told lottery officials he hopes to semi-retire from his job as well as spread the love with his church and family.

"I was very relieved because I've been thinking about semi-retiring and this will help with that," he said.