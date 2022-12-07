President Of Frat Where Idaho Murder Victims Were Last Seen Breaks Silence

Investigators into the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students have turned their attention to the Sigma Chi fraternity house, where Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were last seen alive.

On Monday and Tuesday, members of the fraternity were interviewed by police as investigators try to piece together a timeline of the whereabouts of Kernodle, Chapin, and the other two victims, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

Kernodle and Chapin both attended a party at the frat house and left around 1:45 a.m. when they walked back to their off-campus house. The four students were stabbed to death sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. while their other two roommates slept.

There were no security cameras installed at the frat house.

"As of right now, we've told Moscow PD, Idaho State Police, and the FBI all we know. We're kind of leaving it up to them to piece it together. Obviously, we don't have the utilities or resources to do it on our own, so we're putting full faith in the officers and the detectives doing it," Sigma Chi president Reed Ofsthun told NewsNation.

Students at the school remain on edge as officials have yet to identify any suspects or determine a motive for the gruesome killings.