This Is Arizona's Favorite Christmas Movie

It's that time of year when families gather around the television and watch nostalgic Christmas movies.

Wishlisted compiled a list of each state's favorite Christmas movie. The website states, "We ran the top 25 films from IMDb’s Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends, and the results suggest this nation might agree on something."

According to the study, Arizona's favorite Christmas movie is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. That movie took the top spot in nearly 80 percent of the nation with 40 states Googling it the most.

Out of the top 25 films from the IMDB list used in the study, only eight were state favorites:

It's A Wonderful Life

Edward Scissorhands

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Love Actually

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Gremlins

Die Hard

The Shop Around the Corner

It's A Wonderful Life was the country's second most popular Christmas movie, stealing the hearts of four states. The film landed in the top five of 38 other states.

Check out the full list of each state's favorite Christmas movies on the Wishlisted website.