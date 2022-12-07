This Is Colorado's Best Pie Shop

By Zuri Anderson

December 7, 2022

the counter of the cafeteria with different desserts
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to pies, there's no shortage of eateries baking these yummy pastries. However, pie shops know how to do them just right. These joints know pies inside and out and have plenty of fun and delicious takes on them. If you're looking for a new go-to place for pie, Yelp found the best pie shop in every state:

"We identified businesses in the bakery, dessert, and food categories on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.' This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of March 1, 2022."

According to writers, you can find Colorado's best pie shop is Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream and Desserts! This joint serves some classic pies, from key lime and peach cobbler to sweet potato and Oreo cream. As the business name suggests, you can also get ice cream and even a cup of coffee with that slice!

You can find this shop at 2325 E 28th Ave. in Denver's Skyland neighborhood. They're available for curbside pickup and delivery.

Curious about other states' most popular pie? Check out the full list on Yelp's website.

