Trump's Lawyers Find More Classified Documents In Search Of His Properties

Lawyers hired by former President Donald Trump discovered two classified documents during a search of four of his properties, the Washington Post reported.

The lawyers searched Trump Tower in New York City, his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and two other properties to fully comply with a federal subpoena to turn over any classified documents from Trump's presidency.

Trump's legal team offered to let the Justice Department observe the search of the golf club, but federal officials declined the invitation.

The classified documents were found in a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, mixed among other items. They were immediately turned over to the FBI.

The storage unit was rented with the assistance of the General Services Administration to house items from an office used by Trump staffers in the months after he left office. According to emails obtained by the Post, several pallets of boxes weighing over 3,000 pounds were shipped to Florida in September 2021.

"It was suits and swords and wrestling belts and all sorts of things," a person with knowledge of searches told the paper. "To my knowledge, he has never even been to that storage unit. I don't think anyone in Trump world could tell you what's in that storage unit."