Von Miller's Injury Status Revealed
By Jason Hall
December 7, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to an ACL tear, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed during his Wednesday (December 7) morning press conference via the Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.
"Bills HC Sean McDermott said DE Von Miller underwent surgery. It was exploratory, and he got an ACL repair. Out for the season," Buscaglia tweeted.
