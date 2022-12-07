Von Miller's Injury Status Revealed

By Jason Hall

December 7, 2022

Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Getty Images

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to an ACL tear, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed during his Wednesday (December 7) morning press conference via the Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

"Bills HC Sean McDermott said DE Von Miller underwent surgery. It was exploratory, and he got an ACL repair. Out for the season," Buscaglia tweeted.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.