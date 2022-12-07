Washington State Has One Of The Most Expensive Zip Codes In America

It's no secret that the United States is home to some pricey living spaces. Several cities are known for their luxurious homes and lifestyles, from Miami and New York to just about any major city in California.

Since people are super curious about the lives of the rich, PropertyShark looked into where the wealthiest live in the country. Researchers found that the most expensive zip codes came from 10 states, including the Evergreen State.

More interestingly, one Washington state zip code landed in the Top 10 most expensive ones: Medina (98039)! The median home sale price for this area in 2022 is $4.75 million! Three more zip codes in the state made it on the Top 100 list, including Bellevue, Mercer Island, and Sammamish:

"Washington state was on the rise, securing its heaviest presence yet with a record four zip codes. Usually, the state is represented by the ever-pricey Medina zip of 98039 — home to tech executives and innovators — with Bellevue and Mercer Island occasionally making appearances. But, as prices in King County surged to new heights in 2022, Washington’s most exclusive enclaves followed suit."

Here are the Top 10 most expensive zip codes in America:

Atherton, California (94027) Sagaponach, New York (11962) Ross, California (94957) Miami Beach, Florida (33109) Beverly Hills, California (90210) Medina, Washington (98039) Santa Monica, California (90402) Santa Barbara, California (93108) Newport Beach, California (92661) Rancho Santa Fe, California (92067)

For more info about these zip codes' price tags, check out the full study on PropertyShark's website.