The Backstreet Boys are helping to ring in the holidays with a special music-to-light spectacular at New York City's Empire State Building.

Flipping the ceremonial light switch in a special ceremony, the Empire State Building will light up to songs from BSB's holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, "Christmas In New York" and "Last Christmas." The annual holiday music-to-light show features thousands of LED lights atop the landmark tower, choreographed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman and his Tactical Manoeuvre team. The guys will also participate in a special Q&A while the iconic building's 80th floor.

Backstreet Boys' festive Empire State Building light show will debut on December 19th and run nightly through December 25th, timed to a 7pm ET broadcast on iHeartRadio's Z100, 106.7 Lite FM, and 103.5 KTU radio stations. Fans from outside the New York City area can watch the show live via the Earthcam on the Empire State Building's website, and a video of the entire show will be posted on the building’s YouTube channel after its December 19th debut.

A Very Backstreet Christmas is BSB's first holiday album, and was released back in October. The holiday project features thirteen songs, including classics like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and "Winter Wonderland," as well as a few original tracks, "Happy Days" and "Together."

Celebrate the season with Backstreet Boys!