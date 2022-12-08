Backstreet Boys' Empire State Building Holiday Light Show: How To Watch

By Taylor Fields

December 19, 2022

iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2022 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

The Backstreet Boys are helping to ring in the holidays with a special music-to-light spectacular at New York City's Empire State Building.

Flipping the ceremonial light switch in a special ceremony, the Empire State Building will light up to songs from BSB's holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, "Christmas In New York" and "Last Christmas." The annual holiday music-to-light show features thousands of LED lights atop the landmark tower, choreographed by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman and his Tactical Manoeuvre team. The guys will also participate in a special Q&A while the iconic building's 80th floor.

Backstreet Boys' festive Empire State Building light show will debut on December 19th and run nightly through December 25th, timed to a 7pm ET broadcast on iHeartRadio's Z100, 106.7 Lite FM, and 103.5 KTU radio stations. Fans from outside the New York City area can watch the show live via the Earthcam on the Empire State Building's website, and a video of the entire show will be posted on the building’s YouTube channel after its December 19th debut.

A Very Backstreet Christmas is BSB's first holiday album, and was released back in October. The holiday project features thirteen songs, including classics like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and "Winter Wonderland," as well as a few original tracks, "Happy Days" and "Together."

Celebrate the season with Backstreet Boys!

Backstreet Boys
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.