Cops Searching For Car Seen Near Home Where College Students Were Murdered

Officials with the Moscow Police Department are asking the public for help as they try to break the case of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in their off-campus house.

Investigators said they want to speak with the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the home in the early morning hours of November 13. They did not say if the vehicle was linked to the murders or if the occupants were considered suspects.

"Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case," the department said.

Anybody who has information about the vehicle is asked to call the Moscow Police Department at 208-883-7180

or email them at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us. Tips can also be submitted to the FBI at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.

It has been nearly a month since Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death while they slept. Investigators have poured over thousands of tips but have yet to identify a suspect or determine why the four college students were murdered.