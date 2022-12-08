Florida Man Shoots At Passing SUV, Didn't Realize It Was A Police Vehicle

A Florida man is arrested after firing at a police SUV in a fit of road rage. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that Deputy Daniel Henry was driving home after work when he pulled up behind a dark green 2007 Saturn sedan.

The driver of the Saturn, later identified as 49-year-old Tracy Swint, was driving slow and brake-checked Henry. As Henry went to pass Swint, he pulled out a handgun and fired at the SUV, striking it between the rear passenger door and the wheel.

Henry pulled over to inspect his SUV and radioed the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle and Swint.

Another deputy located the Saturn and followed it until it pulled into a residence. After speaking with officers, Swint admitted to firing his gun but claimed he did not realize he was shooting at a police vehicle. He was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

His wife, who was in the car, was not charged.

"Deputies are placed in harm's way every day, and to be shot at while driving is simply inexplicable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I am thankful our deputy nor any other motorists were injured. I commend the quick work of our deputies and aviation pilots, who worked diligently to apprehend this shooter and did so without further incident."