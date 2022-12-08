Glitch Sticks Hundreds Of Texas Drivers With Toll Road Fees

By Dani Medina

December 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Hundreds of Texas drivers were stuck with toll road late fees thanks to a glitch.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority announced Wednesday (December 7) that a glitch in its system caused about 1,200 drivers on toll roads 183A, 290, 71 and the Mopac express lanes in Austin to be overcharged for late fees, MySanAntonio reports. While it's unclear how much drivers were overcharged, late fees can reach up to $25.

"Our vendor alerted us on November 9, 2022, to an issue that delayed the posting of certain payments. This issue impacted a very small subset of the payments processed between October 21 and November 14, 2022," CTRMA said in a statement.

CTRMA will work with vendors to fix the glitch and refund any drivers who might have been affected. These refunds, however, will be sent by mail and could take up to several weeks.

If you believe you mistakenly received a toll road late fee, you can see your status it on CTRMA's website.

