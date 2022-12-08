How You Can Have The Ultimate Metallica Experience On Their 'M72' Tour
By Taylor Fields
December 9, 2022
Metallica is heading out on the road next year in support of their forthcoming new album, 72 Seasons, and a few of the band's biggest fans will get the ultimate experience at one of their tour stops.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will win a trip to see Metallica on one of their 2023 tour stops, and get to see BOTH shows at that location. The winners will fly round-trip, with hotel accommodations, to see the band and rock out both nights with premium tickets. They'll also receive two passes to an exclusive backstage Blackened Whiskey tasting with the master distiller.
To enter to win, listen for the keyword on iHeartRadio, and head to iHeartRadio.com/Metallica.
72 Seasons is Metallica's 12th full-length album following 2016's Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, and is set to be released on April 14, 2023. In a statement, the band's James Hetfield explained of the upcoming project, "72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."
Metallica's M72 Tour kicks off in the US on August 4, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and makes stops across the country through 2024 in cities including Arlington, St. Louis, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis and more, before wrapping up in Seattle in September 2024. The band will then finish up their tour in North America in Mexico City.