How You Can Have The Ultimate Metallica Experience On Their 'M72' Tour

Metallica is heading out on the road next year in support of their forthcoming new album, 72 Seasons, and a few of the band's biggest fans will get the ultimate experience at one of their tour stops.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will win a trip to see Metallica on one of their 2023 tour stops, and get to see BOTH shows at that location. The winners will fly round-trip, with hotel accommodations, to see the band and rock out both nights with premium tickets. They'll also receive two passes to an exclusive backstage Blackened Whiskey tasting with the master distiller.

To enter to win, listen for the keyword on iHeartRadio, and head to iHeartRadio.com/Metallica.