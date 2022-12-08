Mom Allegedly Brought Kid While Stealing Christmas Ornaments From Churches

By Bill Galluccio

December 8, 2022

Decorated Christmas tree in an English church
Photo: Getty Images

A South Carolina woman is under arrest after she allegedly went on a burglary spree targeting churches with her child in tow. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that 42-year-old Leslie Reese was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Reese is accused of breaking into four churches and stealing various items, including a cross and Christmas ornaments.

"After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese broke into Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Gilbert United Methodist Church," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon stated. "The security cam footage showed Reese breaking a window to get into both churches and taking various items such as a cross, candles, and Christmas ornaments."

Koon added that Reese brought her child with her when she committed the burglaries and that investigators found the child's backpack at one of the churches.

"Reese signed her child out of school and took the child with her to break into churches and take things," Koon said. "A book bag containing a folder belonging to Reese's child was found inside Samaria Baptist."

Officials did not say how old her child is or if they helped her steal anything.

Reese was released from jail after meeting the conditions of her bond.

