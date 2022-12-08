This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie About Louisiana

Nothing says "Happy Holidays" quite like cozying up under a blanket while enjoying time with friends and family, whether that is delightful conversations by a burning fireplace or group hang time watching one of the thousands of movies dedicated to the holidays.

With a list of fun and festive holiday movies, from classics like A Christmas Story and Home Alone to newer hits like Little Women, Decider compiled a collection of the most popular Christmas movies set in each state.

So which movie is the most popular Christmas film set in Louisiana?

Last Holiday

This 2006 film starring Queen Latifah may spend much of the movie as a dream European holiday vacation, but it starts out in New Orleans before sending viewers on a journey watching Latfiah's character enjoy life to the fullest on what she suspects to be her final holiday. The film also stars LL Cool J, Giancarlo Esposito, Timothy Hutton, Alicia Witt and more.

Here is the synopsis of the film, according to IMDb:

"Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell her possessions and live it up at a post Central European hotel."

Check out Decider to see the full list of the most popular holiday films set in each state.