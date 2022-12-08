This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie About South Carolina

Nothing says "Happy Holidays" quite like cozying up under a blanket while enjoying time with friends and family, whether that is delightful conversations by a burning fireplace or group hang time watching one of the thousands of movies dedicated to the holidays.

With a list of fun and festive holiday movies, from classics like A Christmas Story and Home Alone to newer hits like Little Women, Decider compiled a collection of the most popular Christmas movies set in each state.

So which movie is the most popular Christmas film set in South Carolina?

Christmas in Conway

Christmas in Conway is sure to pull on your heartstrings as you watch a loving husband try to give his wife one last special Christmas gift before she passes away. This 2013 Hallmark Hall of Fame movie directed by John Kent Harrison stars Andy Garcia, Mary-Louise Parker, Mandy Moore and Cheri Oteri.

Here is the synopsis of the film, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

"Hoping it will be the perfect Christmas present for his wife (Parker), a man (Garcia) plans to construct a Ferris wheel in his backyard."

Check out Decider to see the full list of the most popular holiday films set in each state.