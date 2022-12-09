2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: All The Most Festive Moments

As Buddy the Elf once said, the best way to spread holiday cheer is for singing loud for all to hear, and that's exactly what some of your favorite artists did during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One.

The festive show took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and featured performances by Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax. From Lizzo's Grinch outfit to Dua Lip's dance moves, the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball was nothing short of epic — you could say all of these artists sleighed the stage.

In case you missed it, or just want to relive all of the festive performances, The CW Network will broadcast this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.

Take a look at some of the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball below.

Dua Lipa Dances Through Her Biggest Hits

"Physical," "New Rules," "One Kiss," "Cold Heart," "Don't Start Now" — if you were watching Dua Lipa perform at this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, you were dancing right along with the pop superstar.