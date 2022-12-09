2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball: All The Most Festive Moments
By Taylor Fields
December 10, 2022
As Buddy the Elf once said, the best way to spread holiday cheer is for singing loud for all to hear, and that's exactly what some of your favorite artists did during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One.
The festive show took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and featured performances by Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax. From Lizzo's Grinch outfit to Dua Lip's dance moves, the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball was nothing short of epic — you could say all of these artists sleighed the stage.
In case you missed it, or just want to relive all of the festive performances, The CW Network will broadcast this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8pm ET/PT.
Take a look at some of the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball below.
Dua Lipa Dances Through Her Biggest Hits
"Physical," "New Rules," "One Kiss," "Cold Heart," "Don't Start Now" — if you were watching Dua Lipa perform at this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, you were dancing right along with the pop superstar.
Charlie Puth Lights Up The Stage With An Inspirational Holiday Song
Charlie Puth truly embodied the holiday spirit at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. The 31-year-old crooner kicked things off with a stunning rendition of "Lightswitch" and then moved on to his memorable hit "We Don't Talk Anymore." Midway through his set, the singer performed his viral smash "Left and Right" and blessed fans by hopping on the piano to sing his version of "This Christmas." He closed out his set by treating the audience to lively performances of "One Call Away," "Attention" and "See You Again."
Lizzo Blesses Fans With A Special 'Grinch-Mix' Of Her Greatest Hit
Lizzo told fans, "I'm feeling so Grinchy tonight. I'm definitely 100% that Grinch." The star busted out her infamous flute during a special Grinch-mix of "Truth Hurts."
The Kid LAROI Tests Vibe Of Unreleased Song During iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
The Kid LAROI put a unique spin on some of his biggest smash-hit anthems — and revealed an unreleased song — when he took over the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. He kicked off his set with an acoustic rendition of “Stay,” his 2021 collaboration with award-winning artist Justin Bieber, and continued with "Love Again," an unreleased song that he hinted would be his next song to debut. The international superstar opted to test the song during a live performance, "just to catch the vibe for a second," he said onstage.
AJR Reveal Some Of Their Unexpected Inspirations During Epic Moment In NYC
AJR kicked off their set with a “BANG!,” bursting with energy as they took over the Madison Square Garden stage at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. The trio of brothers — Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — performed at the New York venue, a short distance from the apartment where they’ve written some of their unforgettable songs. The group continued their Jingle Ball set with tons of fan-favorite anthems, including one that any TikTok user will instantly recognize — a song that Jack said “blew up on TikTok out of nowhere,” exceeding any expectations the brothers had — leading into “Burn The House Down,” “World’s Smallest Violin,” and “Sober Up.”
Demi Lovato Rocks Out During Grungy Medley Of Fan Favorites
Demi Lovato blessed their fans with another amazing performance at this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Rocking a goth-inspired outfit, they delivered a grungy rendition of their unapologetic banger "Sorry Not Sorry." With an all-female rock band behind them, the pop star continued the show by serving up other familiar hits like "Substance," "Heart Attack" and "29," the latter track appears on their recent album HOLY FVCK. The audience hung on to every note they belted out all the way until the end of the closing track "Cool for the Summer."
Dove Cameron Slays Dramatic Cover Of One Of Lil Nas X's Biggest Hits
Dove Cameron took over the stage at this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball to perform some of her biggest hits ... but turned the heat up with a unique cover of fellow LGBTQ+ pop star Lil Nas X's hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Lauv & His Fans Have Festive Sing-Along To "I Like Me Better"
Lauv performed a number of his hit songs, but everyone got into the spirit with his debut single, "I Like Me Better," which the crowd couldn't help but sing along to.
Ava Max Lights Up The Crowd With Medley Of Hits
Ava Max stunned the crowd with her illuminating set at the 2022 Jingle Ball stop in New York City. The pop star arrived on stage in a shimmering ensemble and delivered the perfect medley of her biggest hits during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented By Capital One. Ava began her performance with her top-charting track "Kings & Queens." From there, she segued into songs like "Maybe You're The Problem," "Weapons," and "Million Dollar Baby." The iHeartRadio Titanium Award winner concluded her set with a special rendition of "Sweet But Psycho" and "The Motto."
Jax Teams Up With Wheatus' Brendan B. Brown For 'Teenage Dirtbag' Collab
Opening up this year's iHeartRadio Jingle, Jax performed her cover of "Teenage Dirtbag," giving a look into Noel's perspective from the song, and shocked the crowd by bringing Wheatus' own Brendan B. Brown out on stage for a surprise collaboration for the band's hit song. Of course, this isn't the first time Jax has knocked the cover out of the park.
JVKE Brought "Golden Hour" To Madison Square Garden
JVKE let his vocals shine as he sat center stage behind a piano for a live performance of his romantic ballad "golden hour," a song all about falling for the love of his life, a girl shining so bright with "glitter for skin/ My radiant beam in the night." After showing off his skills on the keys, he eventually turned toward the crowd as the song grew into a crescendo, ending only when the audience broke into cheers.