4 Texas Eateries Land On Top 100 List for 2022

OpenTable released its list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022 and 4 Texas eateries made the cut. The list features 100 restaurants that diners absolutely loved this year.

The website states, "To determine the list, we analyzed more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America — all submitted by verified OpenTable diners. The result is a selection of spots across the country that leave a lasting impression."

Check out which Texas eateries made the list:

Al Biernat's- Oak Lawn

located at 4217 Oak Lawn Ave and 5251 Spring Valley Road

“As always, Al's is the best! I've eaten at all the big name steakhouses in DFW....none are as good as Al Biernat’s!”

located at 2400 W State Hwy 114

"Great place for a date night."

Uchi- Austin

located at 801 S Lamar Blvd

“Anthony was great at front desk and Diego is a fish wizard!”

Uchiko- Austin

located at 4200 N Lamar Blvd

“Outstanding food, service and ambiance! Ivy was our server and did an excellent job explaining some new menu items. Her recommendations based on our “likes” were spot on. We loved our meal and had a wonderful time!”

Check out OpenTable's full list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022.