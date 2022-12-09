5 Arizona Eateries Land On Top 100 List for 2022

OpenTable released its list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022 and 5 Arizona eateries made the cut. The list features 100 restaurants that diners absolutely loved this year.

The website states, "To determine the list, we analyzed more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across America — all submitted by verified OpenTable diners. The result is a selection of spots across the country that leave a lasting impression."

Check out which Arizona eateries made the list:

Steak 44 in Phoenix

located near 44th Street and Camelback Road

“AMAZING! Came here for a birthday celebration with family. Our dining experience was personalized and authentic. Would come back in a heartbeat if I lived in Phoenix!”

The Henry in Phoenix

located at 4455 E. Camelback Road

“The food here is amazing, the service is great, and you can’t go wrong with the wonderful cocktails!”

Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale

located at 15169 N Scottsdale road

“Wonderful experience in all regards, a must visit for that special occasion!”

Ocean 44 in Scottsdale

Located at 4748 N Goldwater Blvd

“As always outstanding service and incredible food. We enjoyed oysters, crab legs and steak, finished off the meal with the decadent key lime pie.”

Mariposa in Sedona

located at the 700 AZ-89A

“Ciara was an amazing server. The filet was perfect and the elite is always a favorite.”

Check out OpenTable's full list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022.