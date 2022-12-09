College Students' Neighbor Describes What He Heard Morning They Were Killed

Several people who lived near an off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were killed last month said the usually boisterous neighborhood was surprisingly quiet that night.

Anna C. lives next door to the house and told the Idaho Statesman that she and her boyfriend usually wear earplugs when they go to sleep because the parties would get loud and typically go late into the evening.

"You could hear them yelling. I'd think, 'Good for you,'" she told the news outlet. "I would walk by when I'd take the dog to pee, down the hill and think, 'Jeez, I should crash the party,' but I'm too old for that."

Anna said that she woke up around 2 a.m. on November 13 and was surprised at how quiet it was. She fell back asleep around 5 a.m. and told police that she didn't hear anything that would indicate trouble.

Another neighbor told the Statesman he was surprised at how quiet the neighborhood was when he got home from work at 1:30 a.m.

"It was kind of bizarre," Inan Harsh said. "There was not a lot of activity."

As he dozed off a few hours later, he said he recalled hearing a scream coming from the house but didn't think much of it at the time.

"I didn't think anything of it," Harsh said. "After what happened, I've definitely had second thoughts. Maybe it was not a party sound. I'm not sure what good it does for them now."

Investigators are still trying to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the gruesome murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen.