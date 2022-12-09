Delivery Driver Hit Young Girl With His Truck Before He Killed Her: Warrant

By Bill Galluccio

December 9, 2022

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31
Photo: Wise County Sheriff's Office

The arrest warrant for the FedEx driver accused of killing a seven-year-old girl provides shocking new details about her death.

The warrant, which was obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, says that 30-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner told police that he accidentally struck Athena Strand in her driveway after he dropped off a Christmas present at her house.

The girl did not appear to be seriously injured and was able to walk and tell Horner her name. However, Horner was worried that Athena would tell her father what had happened, and he panicked.

He then threw the girl into the back of his truck and tried to break her neck. When that failed, he strangled her until she died. He then dumped her body near a river.

Horner was charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old and aggravated kidnapping and is being held on a $1.5 million bond. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

