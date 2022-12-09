Former 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Hospitalized, Placed On Ventilator

The tough times are continuing for Bam Margera. As TMZ reports, the former Jackass and Viva La Bam star was hospitalized in San Diego earlier this with a serious case of pneumonia. After being admitted, Margera tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator. He's being treated in the Intensive Care Unit; however, sources close to the pro-skateboarder say he's in stable condition.

Earlier this year, Margera celebrated one year of substance abuse treatment after he was required to attend rehab following his dismissal from Jackass Forever due to a failed drug test. Unfortunately, it's been downhill from there. The 42-year-old has been in and out of rehab facilities since June and was reported missing after fleeing from a Florida center twice in one month. In September, he was seen leaving a bar just hours after exiting rehab.

Since his health issues began, fans started the "Free Bam" movement, believing he had been placed under conservatorship. His family addressed the conspiracy theory in an Instagram statement over the summer, writing: “The ‘Free Bam’ movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families. We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family.”

According to a source, Margera is no longer speaking to his parents, April and Phil Margera, and hasn't heard from his estranged wife, Nikki, or seen his son Phoenix since returning to the rehabilitation facility in June.