Jeezy, Future & More Join Icewear Vezzo On 'Paint The City' Mixtape

"We actually did a partnership 50/50," Vezzo told The Breakfast Club last month. "That's why I appreciate that situation, I appreciate P for letting me approach it as a young boss that's making it and just teaching me the business and showing me how everything work and allowing me the opportunity to grow my company as well."



"Me and P been building for probably a year and half straight without talking no business none of that," he added. "We just been vibing and moving around and growing to understand each other, learning each other mentally. I just like how bro rock, how he operate, and how he think."



Paint The City arrives a few months after he dropped his independent mixtape Rich Off Pints 3. The project contains 14 tracks featuring collaborations with G Herbo, Lil Baby, Key Glock, E-40, Lil Durk and more.



Listen to Paint The City and watch the official music video for "One Time" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

