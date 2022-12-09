Jeezy, Future & More Join Icewear Vezzo On 'Paint The City' Mixtape
By Tony M. Centeno
December 9, 2022
After prepping his fans for months, Icewear Vezzo's long-awaited Gangsta Grillz project has finally arrived.
On Thursday, December 8, the Detroit native dropped off his new mixtape Paint The City (Gangsta Grillz). The collaborative effort with DJ Drama has Vezzo going off on 15 tracks including his previously released singles "Its All on U" featuring Kodak Black and "One Time" featuring Jeezy. Vezzo also recruited Future, 2 Chainz, Peezy and G.T. to hop on the tape. His latest collection of songs comes months after Vezzo signed to Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Quality Control.
"We actually did a partnership 50/50," Vezzo told The Breakfast Club last month. "That's why I appreciate that situation, I appreciate P for letting me approach it as a young boss that's making it and just teaching me the business and showing me how everything work and allowing me the opportunity to grow my company as well."
"Me and P been building for probably a year and half straight without talking no business none of that," he added. "We just been vibing and moving around and growing to understand each other, learning each other mentally. I just like how bro rock, how he operate, and how he think."
Paint The City arrives a few months after he dropped his independent mixtape Rich Off Pints 3. The project contains 14 tracks featuring collaborations with G Herbo, Lil Baby, Key Glock, E-40, Lil Durk and more.
Listen to Paint The City and watch the official music video for "One Time" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE