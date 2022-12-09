JVKE Shines Bright With Romantic 'Golden Hour' Performance

His appearance at Jingle Ball also marked another milestone for the 21 year old — it was actually his first time at Madison Square Garden.

"Actually no I haven't," he told iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran when asked if he had ever been to a concert at the iconic venue. He also revealed that his appearance at the 2022 Jingle Ball is even a big moment for his manager. "So to be able to perform after never having been there. Even my manager one of his dreams was to bring an act to Madison Square Garden."

In case you missed it, or just want to relive all of the festive performances, The CW Network will broadcast this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.