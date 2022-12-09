JVKE Shines Bright With Romantic 'Golden Hour' Performance
By Sarah Tate
December 10, 2022
JVKE made his triumphant debut at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (December 9) at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One.
JVKE let his vocals shine as he sat center stage behind a piano for a live performance of his romantic ballad "golden hour," a song all about falling for the love of his life, a girl shining so bright with "glitter for skin/ My radiant beam in the night." After showing off his skills on the keys, he eventually turned toward the crowd as the song grew into a crescendo, ending only when the audience broke into cheers.
His appearance at Jingle Ball also marked another milestone for the 21 year old — it was actually his first time at Madison Square Garden.
"Actually no I haven't," he told iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran when asked if he had ever been to a concert at the iconic venue. He also revealed that his appearance at the 2022 Jingle Ball is even a big moment for his manager. "So to be able to perform after never having been there. Even my manager one of his dreams was to bring an act to Madison Square Garden."
In case you missed it, or just want to relive all of the festive performances, The CW Network will broadcast this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball as an exclusive nationwide television special on December 17th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.