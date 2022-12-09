Mount Westmore Release Their Debut Album 'Snoop Cube 40 Short'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 9, 2022
The OG's of Mount Westmore have finally delivered the group's debut album.
On Friday, December 9, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort joined forces to release their first album as a group. The LP, which is known as Snoop Cube 40 $hort, contains 16 songs including their previously released tracks like "Big Subwoofer," "Free Game" and "Activated." P-Lo serves as the sole featured artist ON "Too Big," which he also produced. Other producers like Rick Rock, Kato on the Track, Any Banks, Decadez, and more contributed as well. The new album has been ready to drop since 2020, but the group decided to take a different approach to releasing the project.
"It was a timing thing man. We had many opportunities to pull the trigger but it was like 'Should we?'" Too $hort said on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. "We discussed it as four intelligent minds pow-wowing and we're like 'what's that day?' That day could've been October 2020, we could've dropped the album. We could've dropped it all of last year, anytime earlier this year. We just felt like let's do some things like get all the merch together, get all our ducks in a row."
"And we did the NFT play," Cube added. "Once we put it out on the NFT, we had to wait a certain amount of time before we could put a different record out on the street."
The NFT album, which is called Bad MFs, differs from the new version. Cube said some of the tracks are the same like "Ghetto Gutter" and "California," but most of them are new songs. The group got a great deal from the NFT release but they agreed that the entire cryptocurrency market has been going backwards since May. They had always planned to drop the album on all streaming platforms regardless of the deal. The crew just decided to switch it up a bit before they released it.
Listen to Mount Westmore's debut album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE