Mount Westmore Release Their Debut Album 'Snoop Cube 40 Short'

"It was a timing thing man. We had many opportunities to pull the trigger but it was like 'Should we?'" Too $hort said on The Bootleg Kev Podcast. "We discussed it as four intelligent minds pow-wowing and we're like 'what's that day?' That day could've been October 2020, we could've dropped the album. We could've dropped it all of last year, anytime earlier this year. We just felt like let's do some things like get all the merch together, get all our ducks in a row."



"And we did the NFT play," Cube added. "Once we put it out on the NFT, we had to wait a certain amount of time before we could put a different record out on the street."



The NFT album, which is called Bad MFs, differs from the new version. Cube said some of the tracks are the same like "Ghetto Gutter" and "California," but most of them are new songs. The group got a great deal from the NFT release but they agreed that the entire cryptocurrency market has been going backwards since May. They had always planned to drop the album on all streaming platforms regardless of the deal. The crew just decided to switch it up a bit before they released it.



Listen to Mount Westmore's debut album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE