Ohio Woman Describes Living With Rare, Painful Disorder Celine Dion Has

An Ohio woman is sharing her story living with the same neurological disorder singer Celine Dion was recently diagnosed with.

“Even though my feet look completely normal, it feels like I’m walking on broken glass,” 75-year-old Maureen Materna of Rocky River told NBC 4 News. She has been dealing with stiff-person syndrome for the past 11 years. It took her two years and 20 different doctors to find out what was wrong. That's when she met with a neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic. “I listed all my symptoms and right away he said, ‘You have stiff-person syndrome,'” Materna remembers.

Dion tearfully revealed to her fans that she was diagnosed with the rare disorder in a recent Instagram video. “I miss seeing all of you, being out on stage performing for you,” she said. “I always give 100% when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.” Materna shared how she felt when she heard the news. “I felt really bad for her. She is going to have a long, tough time. Your life will never be the same,” Materna said.

Dr. Robert Wilson said the disease affects about one in a million people. There is currently no cure for stiff-person syndrome, only treatment. “Maureen is a warrior. These people have pain. Severe stabbing, ripping, torturous pain,” Wilson said. “Their muscles are locked beyond their control, so there are medicines they can use like muscle relaxers and autoimmune treatments.”