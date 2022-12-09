Student Arrested After Posting 'Legitimate' Threat To Shoot Up School Dance

By Bill Galluccio

December 9, 2022

Female using her mobile phone outside at night
Photo: Getty Images

A 13-year-old middle school student from Indiana was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a school dance at Tecumseh Junior High School on Friday (December 9) night. The Lafayette Police Department said officials received a report about the teen's threatening message on Snapchat just after midnight.

The social media company helped investigators quickly identify the person who made the post, Lt. Justin Hartman told NBC News.

Investigators spoke with the teen, who admitted to making the threat. He was taken into custody and charged with intimidation. His identity has not been released because he is a minor.

Officials did not describe the exact nature of the threat or why they considered it to be "legitimate."

School officials said that the dance would go on as scheduled but with extra security as a precaution.

"We do not believe that there is an ongoing threat at this time," the police department said. "However, there will be an increased security presence for the various activities this evening near Jefferson High School and Tecumseh Middle School."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.