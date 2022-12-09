Student Arrested After Posting 'Legitimate' Threat To Shoot Up School Dance

A 13-year-old middle school student from Indiana was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a school dance at Tecumseh Junior High School on Friday (December 9) night. The Lafayette Police Department said officials received a report about the teen's threatening message on Snapchat just after midnight.

The social media company helped investigators quickly identify the person who made the post, Lt. Justin Hartman told NBC News.

Investigators spoke with the teen, who admitted to making the threat. He was taken into custody and charged with intimidation. His identity has not been released because he is a minor.

Officials did not describe the exact nature of the threat or why they considered it to be "legitimate."

School officials said that the dance would go on as scheduled but with extra security as a precaution.

"We do not believe that there is an ongoing threat at this time," the police department said. "However, there will be an increased security presence for the various activities this evening near Jefferson High School and Tecumseh Middle School."