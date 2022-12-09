SZA Finally Drops Her 'SOS' Album With Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers & More
By Tony M. Centeno
December 9, 2022
SZA's fans are celebrating after the beloved singer finally released her first album in five years.
On Friday, December 9, the TDE crooner delivered her sophomore LP SOS. The 23-track albums comes with new collaborations with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ol' Dirty Bastard along with production from Babyface, Jay Versace, Benny Blanco, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins and more. In addition to previously released songs like "Shirt," "Good Days" and "I Hate U," the album also contains buzzworthy tracks like "Love Language," which contains samples of her 2020 banger "Hit Different" with Ty Dolla $ign and "I Don't Wanna" by the late Aaliyah.
While Scott, Toliver and Bridgers' contributions are brand new, SZA sampled ODB's contributions from his past track "The Stomp." SOS serves as the follow-up to SZA's debut album Ctrl. While the album sounds amazing as is, the singer recently revealed that there were supposed to be more features on the project. During a recent radio interview, SZA admitted that she had reached out to numerous artists to hop on her album, but most of them didn't turn in their verse on time.
"A lot of people just like did not turn in their verses, but I'm grateful for who did," she explained. "For a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse – so I can’t be too mad. But also, in the same token, it's like, 'Damn this sucks, I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me'. But I'm sure they felt the same way for me."
SOS is available on streaming services everywhere. Listen to the album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE