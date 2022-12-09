SZA Finally Drops Her 'SOS' Album With Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers & More

While Scott, Toliver and Bridgers' contributions are brand new, SZA sampled ODB's contributions from his past track "The Stomp." SOS serves as the follow-up to SZA's debut album Ctrl. While the album sounds amazing as is, the singer recently revealed that there were supposed to be more features on the project. During a recent radio interview, SZA admitted that she had reached out to numerous artists to hop on her album, but most of them didn't turn in their verse on time.



"A lot of people just like did not turn in their verses, but I'm grateful for who did," she explained. "For a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse – so I can’t be too mad. But also, in the same token, it's like, 'Damn this sucks, I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me'. But I'm sure they felt the same way for me."



SOS is available on streaming services everywhere. Listen to the album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE