Watch Jack White Shred While Demoing New Guitar Pedal

Jack White is known for using heavy distortion in his music, but he's not interested in making a guitar pedal that would allow fans to emulate his tone. "I don’t really want to sell that concept," he said. "I’d rather try to make something useful that other people can get their sound out of."

Throughout the years, the singer-songwriter has collaborated with manufacturers to produce the Bumble Buzz and Triplegraph pedals. Now, he's adding a third to the collection: The Double Down. The new pedal is a collaboration between White's Third Man Hardware and MXR and is a stereo take on MXR’s Micro Amp preamp pedal.

"We want to make things that appeal to people from all kinds of genres, and a Micro Amp like that has a vast appeal to people for all kinds of applications," White explained. "You could see people using this for vocals or some kind of stereo effect for instruments."

The Double Down pedal is currently available in black and a limited-edition yellow variant sold exclusively on Reverb.

"The Double Down Pedal’s single input jack splits your signal to two separate outputs, each with its own Gain control for up to +26dB of signal-boosting power," the Reverb product description reads. "On the left side of the housing is a Phase switch that adds a pronounced stereophonic effect by inverting the phase of the second output signal. On the right side of the pedal is a Buffer switch so that you can choose between true bypass—for the purists—and buffered bypass switching to keep your sound intact when driving two signal chains."

White showed off the Double Down and spoke about his other pedals in a video for Reverb. Watch him shred while demoing the new pedal below.