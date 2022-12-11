1988 Lockerbie Bombing Suspect In U.S. Custody

The man accused of making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am flight 103 in 1988 is in U.S. custody. The jet exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 259 people on board and 11 others on the ground. It is the deadliest terrorist attack on British soil.

"The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi," a Department of Justice spokesperson told Fox News. "He is expected to make his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Additional details, including information regarding public access to the initial appearance, will be forthcoming."

Only one person has been convicted in relation to the attack. In 2001, a special court in the Netherlands found former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi guilty of the bombing. He was released in 2009 because he was terminally ill with cancer and died three years later.

In December 2020, the Justice Department filed two criminal charges against Mas'ud related to the bombing.