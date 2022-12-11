Hiker Falls To His Death Off Mountain Cliff While Taking Photos With Wife

A hiker was killed after he slipped and fell off the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch, New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Fish and Game said that the man was taking photos when his wife heard him scream for help.

As she looked over, she saw him tumbling down the mountain. The woman tried to reach him but couldn't due to the icy conditions on the 2,865-foot summit. She then called 911, and members of the Mountain Rescue Service were dispatched to assist.

The rescuers had to rappel down the side of the mountain, and they found the man's body about 300 feet beneath the summit about four hours after he fell.

They pulled his body back up to the summit and then brought it back down to a parking lot at the base of the mountain.

Officials did not identify the couple or provide any additional details about the incident.