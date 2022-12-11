NASA's Historic Artemis Mission Ends With Splashdown Of Orion Capsule

By Bill Galluccio

December 11, 2022

Photo: NASA

NASA's historic Artemis I mission has successfully come to an end as the Orion capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja, California, on Sunday (December 11) morning.

"Splashdown! From Tranquility Base to Taurus-Littrow to the tranquil waters of the Pacific, the latest chapter of NASA's journey to the moon comes to a close: Orion back on Earth," NASA spokesperson Rob Navias said.

The Artemis 1 mission was a test of the state-of-the-art Orion capsule and NASA's Space Launch System, which is the largest rocket in history.

During its 26-day mission to circle the moon, the uncrewed Orion capsule beamed back stunning images of the lunar surface.

"This is an extraordinary day," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. "It's historic because we are now going back into space, into deep space, with a new generation."

"A new day has dawned, and Artemis generation is taking us there," Nelson added.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.