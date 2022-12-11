WATCH: Ed Sheeran Answers The Same Interview Question 10 Years Later

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 11, 2022

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 17, 2022
Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran recently shared a video of himself answering the same question ten years apart.

Sheeran posted the video, in which he revealed who or what has been his biggest musical inspiration so far, to his Instagram account. In 2011, his answer was an English folk band called Nizlopi, who he toured with as their guitar tech when he was younger. "I learned pretty much everything I know about live performance from them," he said.

Cut to 2021, Sheeran said that experience is one of the reasons he became a musician. Since then, his answer has changed. "I discovered Bruce Springsteen in 2013," he shared. "I'd never really listened to him as a kid." He went on to recall an instance where a friend put on "Atlantic City." When Sheeran asked "Who's this?" his friend replied, "Bruce Springsteen, obviously." Sheeran added that getting to deep-dive into Springsteen's back catalogue was "pretty great."

An inspiration in his own right, the British singer-songwriter has donated over $1 million to help young aspiring musicians due to the impact music has had on his own life. In 2017, Sheeran started The Framlington Foundation Trust to help support the education and training of young musicians in Suffolk, England, the area where he grew up.

Ed Sheeran
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.