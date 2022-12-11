WATCH: Ed Sheeran Answers The Same Interview Question 10 Years Later

Ed Sheeran recently shared a video of himself answering the same question ten years apart.

Sheeran posted the video, in which he revealed who or what has been his biggest musical inspiration so far, to his Instagram account. In 2011, his answer was an English folk band called Nizlopi, who he toured with as their guitar tech when he was younger. "I learned pretty much everything I know about live performance from them," he said.

Cut to 2021, Sheeran said that experience is one of the reasons he became a musician. Since then, his answer has changed. "I discovered Bruce Springsteen in 2013," he shared. "I'd never really listened to him as a kid." He went on to recall an instance where a friend put on "Atlantic City." When Sheeran asked "Who's this?" his friend replied, "Bruce Springsteen, obviously." Sheeran added that getting to deep-dive into Springsteen's back catalogue was "pretty great."