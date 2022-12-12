Baby Formula Recalled After Tests Found Bacteria That Causes Meningitis

ByHeart announced it is voluntarily recalling five batches of its Whole Nutrition Infant Formula after a test sample came back positive for the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

The company said that sample came from a third-party packaging facility and was not linked to its manufacturing plant in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The recall covers ByHeart's Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, Milk Based Powder with Iron for 0-12 Months in 24 oz containers. The recalled formula is labeled with the following codes on the bottom of the cans, 22273 C1, 22276 C1, 22277 C1, 22278 C1, and 22280 C1. The formula is also marked with use-by dates of 01 JAN 24 and 01JUL 24.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections, such as sepsis and meningitis. Symptoms include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths, and abnormal movements.

There have been no reports of any illness or infection related to the cans of formula.

ByHeart said it would cover the cost of two cans of formula from another company and provide two free cans to customers when they place their next order.

"The safety of your family is our number one priority – and we are here for you and with you. As you know, we're ByHeart customers, too. My baby Simone just finished drinking ByHeart, and Ron's seven-month-old, Avner, is on it currently. We know that the most important thing we can do is be transparent with you and over-communicate, and we will continue to do just that," ByHeart said in a statement.