Blind Couple Traveling With Baby Denied Boarding On 2 Separate Flights

A blind couple is planning to file a lawsuit against Scandinavian Airlines after they were denied boarding on two separate flights.

Business Insider reported that the couple, Eythor Kamban Thrastarson and Emilia Pykarinou, were traveling with the one-year-old child from Athens, Greece, to Iceland on December 2. When they arrived at their gate, they were told that they needed an escort on the flight and would have to buy another ticket for that person.

The couple refused and left the airport. They tried to board another flight two days later but were denied again for the same reason.

"The airline insisted that we be accompanied by another person," Eythor told the Iceland Review.

A week later, on December 9, the couple returned to the airport and tried to board a flight for the third time. While the gate attendant refused to let them board the plane, another passenger who had a ticket volunteered to be their escort.

Eythor said that the issue is not over and is working with government officials to pursue the matter further.

"This issue will only continue. This is by no means over. We are by no means comfortable with the fact that we have been asked to find a person to fly with us, let alone pay for it. We didn't have to pay now because this person only had his own ticket and was going on the same flight," he told local broadcaster RÚV.