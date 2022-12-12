Doctors Warn Of Deadly 'Camel Flu' As Fans Return Home From The World Cup

Health officials are urging soccer fans returning from the World Cup in Qatar to check themselves for any symptoms of a deadly respiratory illness.

Symptoms of Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS) include a high fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and vomiting. Health officials said they have received reports of at least two cases of MERS in Qatar since the start of the World Cup.

The virus usually spreads through close contact with camels and has been dubbed "camel flu." However, in some cases, the virus can also spread from person to person.

The disease was first recognized in 2012 and has sickened over 2,600 people, mainly in the Arabian Peninsula.

MERS has similar symptoms to COVID-19, but it is much deadlier. It kills roughly one-third of people who are infected. COVID-19 is fatal in about four percent of cases.

"Clinicians and public health teams should specifically be alert to the possibility of MERS in returning travelers from the World Cup," the United Kingdom Health Security Agency said in a briefing.