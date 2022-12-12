Elon Musk Relaunches Twitter Blue With Higher Price For iPhone Users

Twitter relaunched its new premium service, Twitter Blue, on Monday (December 12). The service will cost $8 a month for those who subscribe using a web browser. Those who subscribe using an iOs device will have to pay $11.

The extra cost is part of Twitter CEO Elon Musk's ongoing battle with Apple over the 30% fee it charges on all transactions made within apps.

Users who sign up for the new service will get the iconic blue checkmark next to their name and a host of other services, including bookmark folders, custom app icons, and the ability to undo tweets. It will also give users access to a feature called Reader, which will "turn long threads into a more beautiful reading experience."

Twitter will be taking some steps to verify accounts with blue checkmarks.

"All Twitter Blue subscribers will be required to confirm their phone number as part of sign up. Once subscribed to Twitter Blue, changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle) will result in the loss of the blue checkmark until the account is validated as continuing to meet our requirements, and no further changes will be allowed during this review period," the social media company explained.

Twitter is also launching a similar service for businesses that will include a gold checkmark next to their name.