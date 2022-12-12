Largest-Yet Breach Of Keystone Pipeline Contained

By Jason Hall

December 12, 2022

Biden Blocking Keystone Threatens To End Mega Pipelines Era
Photo: Getty Images

The Keystone Pipeline System, which carries crude oil from Canada to multiple U.S. states for refining, experienced its largest-yet breach before being contained over the weekend.

The pipeline failure initially took place near Washington, Kansas on Wednesday (December 7), which caused an estimated 14,000 barrels of crude, or 588,000 gallons of a form of crude known as tar sands oil, to spill into Mill Creek, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration of the U.S. Transportation Department confirmed via NBC News.

The affected section of the pipeline was ordered by the administration to be closed until corrective action was completed.

TC Energy, the Canadian parent company of TC Oil, which is the day-today pipeline operator, confirmed that the oil spill was no longer moving downstream and that 250 crews were assigned to the cleanup in a statement obtained by NBC News on Saturday (December 10).

The Environmental Protection Agency also issued a statement on Saturday confirming that, "The discharge has been contained, and no drinking water has been impacted."

The failure took place along a 96-mile stretch which included Washington and Clay counties in Kansas, as well as Jefferson County, Nebraska, serving as the latest concern over pipeline safety following the highly debated Keystone XL project, which was halted by the Obama administration, renewed by the Trump administration and once again stopped by the Biden administration.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.