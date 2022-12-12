Millions In The Path Of Massive Winter Storm As It Moves Across The Country

By Bill Galluccio

December 12, 2022

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area
Photo: Getty Images

After dumping several feet of snow across the Sierra Nevada mountains, a massive winter storm is slowly moving east, bringing severe weather to the Rockies and northern Plains on Monday.

Residents in Colorado, Minnesota, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota are expected to see blizzard-like conditions as the storm brings heavy rain and up to two feet of snow in some areas. In addition to heavy snow, the storm could bring dangerous winds, which could gust up to 60 mph.

"A potent area of low pressure is set to form over Colorado and Kansas Monday. This will pull moist air northward from the Gulf of Mexico, combining it with bitterly cold air from the polar regions in Canada. With the two put together, a major snowstorm is in the cards from Colorado to Minnesota into midweek," AccuWeather Meteorologist Thomas Geiger explained.

The storm will continue moving east, bringing severe weather to the Ohio Valley and Northeast by the end of the week.

Southern states are also facing the threat of severe weather as the low-pressure system spreads across the country. States along the Gulf Coast could see thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, dangerously high winds, and tornadoes.

