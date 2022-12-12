'Plow Chicka Plow Wow' Among Ohio Turnpike's Winning Snowplow Names

The Ohio Turnpike has announced the winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission received more than 5,500 entries between October 24 and November 20, according to a press release. After officials whittled the list down to 50, more than 1,000 people voted on their favorite names from November 21 to December 2. After a brutal competition amongst Ohioans, the results are finally in. These eight names came out on top in the competition:

Ctrl-Salt-Delete

Blizzard Wizard

Plow Chicka Plow Wow

You’re Killin’ Me Squalls

The Big LePlowski

The Blizzard of Oz

Ohio Thaw Enforcement

Clearopathtra

Ohio drivers might see one of these trucks battling the snow and ice this season, but turnpike officials said in a press release that drivers should remember to give "Plow Chicka Plow Wow," "The Blizzard of Oz," and the rest of their snowplow siblings plenty of space on the road. “The safest place to be on the road is behind a snowplow truck,” Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the turnpike commission, said.

Plows will be named at each of the turnpike's maintenance buildings along the route: